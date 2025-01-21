26°
Latest Weather Blog
Who's a good boy? This weather is for the dogs - quite literally
BATON ROUGE — Tuesday's winter storm is the first snow for many dogs in south Louisiana. Check out these good boys (and girls) as they enjoy the cold weather.
Share your photos with us at news@wbrz.com, even the ones without dogs in them.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man killed in shooting at McDonald's along Airline Highway
-
'Not just for the homeless:' Baton Rouge, Gonzales finalize shelter preps ahead...
-
Power restored to apartment after 2 On Your Side locates problem
-
Wilkinson County preparing for snow storm
-
Louisiana DOTD bracing for winter storm with bridge preparations, closures likely
Sports Video
-
A trio of scorers help lead No. 5 LSU to victory over...
-
LSU Gymnastics has a type of poise that is helping lead them...
-
Southern men's basketball now 5-0 in SWAC play
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53