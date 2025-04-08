LSU baseball heads to Thibodaux for midweek clash with Nicholls on Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers look to extend their win streak on Tuesday night as the team heads on the road to face the Nicholls Colonels.

The Tigers are 30-3 on the season with a 10-2 mark in SEC play. They are riding an eight-game win streak entering this midweek matchup.

LSU is coming off a weekend series in Norman, Oklahoma, where they swept the Oklahoma Sooners in a three-game series. It was the first time the Tigers swept a top-10 team in an SEC road series since 1997.

LSU's pitching staff did not allow an earned run in last weekend's series and limited Oklahoma to just four unearned runs on 15 hits across all three games.

The Nicholls Colonels are 12-20 on the season, including a 6-12 record in the Southland Conference. The Colonels dropped two of three games to Houston Christian at home over the weekend.

The Tigers lead the all-time series with Nicholls with a 61-25 record, which includes a win this season at Alex Box Stadium on February 24 when LSU defeated the Colonels 13-3 in seven innings.

First pitch between LSU and Nicholls is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Thibodaux and will air on ESPN+.