WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi: Watch it again here

BATON ROUGE – America will celebrate a 4th of July like no other this year – with less trepidation after the coronavirus subdued gatherings throughout 2020 – and WBRZ will help the Greater Baton Rouge area revel in normalcy.

Watch a rebroadcast of the fireworks on WBRZ Ch 2 at 10:35 Sunday night

Watch the show again in the embedded video below. Can't see it? Click here

The annual fireworks show above the Mississippi River will return with fanfare – and crowds – on Sunday, July 4, 2021. TV station owners, the Manship family, announced Wednesday, its annual fireworks show will return for a 52nd year. The 2020 show was only broadcast on television after the government limited gatherings amid a summertime surge in virus cases.

WBRZ and the Manship family have financially supported the fireworks show from the beginning. It has been an annual event for families and spectators for decades.

Fireworks will rocket into the sky at 9 p.m. on July 4 and WBRZ will produce a live telecast of the fireworks on WBRZ Plus, the region’s only local streaming and cable news channel. Get WBRZ Plus channel information here. Watch WBRZ Plus streaming online here. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will help produce the telecast.

WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi, sponsored by the Baton Rouge Clinic, is the Gulf Coast’s largest fireworks show.

“This is a signal of our resilience. Baton Rouge – and America – is ready to reopen and there is no better way to celebrate than on Independence Day,” Jake Manship, the company’s COO said.

"We are glad to be the momentum behind moving our community forward. I am excited to bring back ‘WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi,’” he added.

The Manship family has owned WBRZ since the station first started broadcasting in the 1950s. It remains the city’s only locally-owned news station and is one of only two family-owned network broadcast stations in Louisiana.

The show can be seen from either side of the Mississippi River, in downtown Baton Rouge or Port Allen.

Partners include the Baton Rouge Clinic, Visit Baton Rouge, Port of Baton Rouge and Verret Shipyards of Plaquemine.