WBRZ's annual school supplies drive, 'Stuff the Bus,' continues Friday

BATON ROUGE - It's that time of year again. It's time to stuff the bus with school supplies!

WBRZ is making sure school-aged children and their teachers have the supplies they need for the upcoming fall semester.

Baton Rouge classrooms, both online and in-person, are in need of the school supplies listed below.

The 13th annual Stuff the Bus Campaign has been adjusted to include social distancing protocol. This year, contributors can donate online or send supplies directly to schools.

>Click here to donate online to East Baton Rouge Parish Schools<

WBRZ has also set up "no contact" drop off sites at the locations listed below Monday-Friday of this week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

-Home Bank, 3524 S Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Baton Rouge

-Home Bank, 10563 S. Glenstone Place at BlueBonnet, Baton Rouge

-Home Bank, 5302 Corporate Blvd., Baton Rouge

-Home Bank, 9659 Antioch Road, Suite 101 @ Long Farm Village, Baton Rouge

And, on Wednesday, July 29 and Friday, July 31 socially distanced drop-off sites will be open for the public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following two Walmart locations:

-Wednesday, July 29- East Baton Rouge Walmart, 3116 College Drive, Baton Rouge

-Friday, July 31- West Baton Rouge Walmart, LA Hwy 1, Port Allen

The 2020 Stuff the Bus Campaign has been sponsored by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Lake After Hours Urgent Care, and Home Bank.

Click here for additional details on the campaign.