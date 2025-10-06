WBRZ's 2 Your Town show headed to St. Francisville

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Hundreds of witches on bikes, broom-cycles, and decked-out rides will sweep into historic St. Francisville for the annual Witches Ride — and WBRZ’s 2 Your Town team will be there to capture the magic.

2 Your Town spotlights cities across the Capital Region, most recently Zachary and Morgan City. This time, the crew takes flight to St. Francisville for a celebration that mixes community spirit and a touch of mischief — all for a powerful cause.

The whimsical ride benefits The Purple House Foundation, which provides safety and support for women in need and survivors of domestic abuse.

While in town, our reporters will showcase the people and places that make St. Francisville so special — from the legendary Myrtles Plantation to the Angola Rodeo, plus the one-of-a-kind local businesses you won’t find anywhere else.

WBRZ favorites like One Tank Trips, Get 2 Moving, A Story 2 Tell, 70 for 70, and WBRZ Flashback will also feature St. Francisville stories and faces.

So grab your broom, your best costume, and join us for an evening of magic, music, and a wicked good cause!

Catch all the festivities live on 2une In from 5 to 9 a.m., and during our 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts on Oct. 23.