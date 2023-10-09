WBRZ journalists nominated for Suncoast Emmy Awards

BATON ROUGE - Entries from WBRZ News 2 received four nominations in the 2023 Suncoast Emmy Awards.

The chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced nominees on Monday.

For Crime and Justice coverage, the Investigative Unit entry "Rape Victim Ordered to Pay Child Support" received a nomination. Chris Nakamoto, Joe McCoy and Michael Shingleton are the nominees.

In the Inverview/Discussion category, "Sunday Journal: Judy in Disguise at 55" received a nomination for John "J.P." Pastorek.

The WBRZ entry in the category of Societal Concerns -- "Our City, Our Problem: The Fentanyl Crisis" -- garnered a nomination for Chris Nakamoto, Brandi B. Harris, Joe McCoy, Scott Cardinale, Kevin Davidson and Michael Shingleton.

Finally, in the category of Weather, a retrospective special "Hurricane Andrew: 30 Years Later" received a nomination for Michael Shingleton and Josh Eachus.

Each of the nominees advances to the final round of the competition, which is held annually for television and cable stations, along with broadcast production companies, based in Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Puerto Rico.

The 47th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards will take place Dec. 2 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla.