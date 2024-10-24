WBRZ journalists nominated for Suncoast Emmy Awards

BATON ROUGE - Entries from WBRZ News 2 received four nominations in the 2024 Suncoast Emmy Awards.

For breaking or spot news, WBRZ's team coverage of the murders of Erin and Callie Jo Brunett received a nomination.

Sylvia Weatherspoon was nominated for her 2 Make A Difference story, "Unlikely Friendship," in the Human Interest category. This is Sylvia's first nomination in her three-decade career at WBRZ.

Another veteran anchor, John Pastorek, was nominated for "Sunday Journal: Jamboree Reunion" in the long-form interview category.

The Emmy Awards gala will be Dec. 7, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.