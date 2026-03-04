72°
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Elayn Hunt lieutenant arrested, allegedly didn't report inmate's cell phone

3 hours 12 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, March 04 2026 Mar 4, 2026 March 04, 2026 10:53 AM March 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop & Bess Casserleigh

ST. GABRIEL - An Elayn Hunt lieutenant has been accused of not reporting that an inmate had a cell phone inside the facility, according to WBRZ sources.

Paula LeBlanc, 40, was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail for malfeasance in office on Wednesday. 

Sources told WBRZ that LeBlanc was contacted by an inmate and didn't report they had a phone, which is against the rules. 

Asked for comment, the Department of Corrections said only that LeBlanc had worked for the prison system since 2007 and that she was suspended on Jan. 8. It said it would provide no further details.

