WBRZ Investigative Unit: BRPD responds to Istrouma High after altercation at parent-teacher conference
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge Police investigation was opened Wednesday into an altercation that happened during a parent-teacher conference the previous evening.
During an extra-duty shift at the school, an officer was made aware of an incident that happened during a parent-teacher conference on Tuesday. BRPD said that the parent became hostile. A source said that the teacher was assaulted, but BRPD says no physical altercation occurred.
No more information about the investigation was immediately available.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said someone had been arrested. This has been changed.
