Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ heads 2 Your Town in St. Francisville as community prepares for annual Witches Ride
ST. FRANCISVILLE — WBRZ has gone 2 Your Town in St. Francisville!
Ahead of the annual Witches Ride that benefits The Purple House Foundation on Thursday, WBRZ's 2 Your Town team spent the week celebrating and reflecting on everything that makes St. Francisville so special.
See more of WBRZ's 2 Your Town coverage here.
WBRZ spent the day talking to community activists, public officials, local artists and more in the St. Francisville community.
Mayor Andrew D’Aquilla kicked off the morning with a chat about the town:
Trending News
James Dart, a board member of the Friends of Oakley, spoke about the John J. Audubon Historic Site's significance:
Organizers of the annual Witches Run in St. Francisville spoke about the event's importance:
Local artists Luke Williamson and Raylnn Thomas discuss St. Francisville's art scene:
Organizers of the Yellow Leaf Arts Festival spoke about their music and art preparations for Saturday and Sunday's event in downtown St. Francisville:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: The past and future of the Julius...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: First Angola Prison Rodeo held in St. Francisville 60 years...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Witches Ride founder turns domestic abuse shelter...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Mayor Andrew D'Aquilla
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball hosts Mississippi College in first of two preseason exhibition...
-
Three LSU women's basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 7: Turner Goldsmith
-
LSU football preps for another mobile quarterback
-
New Zydeco head coach speaks, team unveils new jerseys at 2025 Media...