WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers beat No. 1 team in Death Valley

BATON ROUGE — This week in WBRZ history, the LSU Tigers beat the No. 1-ranked team in Death Valley for the first — and so far only — time in the team's history.

On Oct. 11, 1997, the Tigers were a 15-point underdog against the top-ranked Florida Gators. The Tigers were coming off a 56-13 loss against the Gators in Gainesville the previous year, as well as a 58-3 loss in Death Valley in 1993.

At the start of the '97 matchup's fourth quarter, the teams were tied. Then the Tigers took the lead, causing fans to rush the field, tearing the goal posts down for the first time in history.

When the scoreboard read 0:00 at the end of the night, the Tigers had won 28-21.

