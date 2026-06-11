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Man accused of killing BRPD sergeant found mentally unfit to stand trial, reports say
BATON ROUGE — A man accused of deliberately running over a police sergeant last year was found mentally incompetent to stand trial on Thursday, The Advocate reports.
Gad Black was arrested after a June 2025 crash killed Baton Rouge Police Sgt. Caleb Eisworth. WBRZ previously reported that prosecutors were seeking the death penalty for Black, who was arrested on first-degree murder, criminal property damage, hate crimes and resisting an officer charges.
The question of Black's competency has come up in court multiple times, during which he had numerous outbursts that resulted in delays in the case. In December 2025, Black was ruled competent to stand trial.
In April, however, questions of Black's competency were renewed when he asked to represent himself in court. During a court hearing, Black declared himself "Black Jesus," leading to his attorney saying that the outburst reignited concerns about his client's ability to stand trial.
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WBRZ also learned that Black was ordered to be sent to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson once space becomes available for evaluation and treatment.
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