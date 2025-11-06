WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky

LEXINGTON — This week in WBRZ history, LSU beat the odds in Lexington, Kentucky, to pull off the Bluegrass Miracle.

The Tigers, the defending SEC Champions in 2002, had fallen out of the top ten two weeks prior, losing at Auburn before heading to face Kentucky following a bye week.

LSU was up a touchdown at the half, but the Wildcats came back, tying up the game with two minutes left.

The Tigers were then forced to punt from the endzone, giving Kentucky the chance to score a field goal with just 15 seconds left on the clock.

At this point, the Kentucky student section began to clear, ready to storm the field and tear down the goal posts.

Devery Henderson took the kickoff and ran right out of bounds, leaving eight seconds on the clock. Marcus Randall then went over the middle to Michael Clayton, leaving two seconds on the clock.

At this point, Kentucky coach Guy Morris had already been doused with Gatorade.

But then the miracle happened.

Henderson caught a 15-yard pass with no time left on the clock to send the Tigers to a 33-30 win.

LSU Radio Network color analyst Doug Moreau called it the greatest play he had ever seen.

Watch more WBRZ history here: