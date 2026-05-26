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Napoleonville woman dies in single-vehicle wreck along La. 401, LSP says

36 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 3:59 PM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE — A Napoleonville woman died after driving off the road and flipping her car on Tuesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.

According to LSP, Sara Magnuson, 40, was driving east on La. 401 around 6 a.m. when she missed a right-hand curve in the road and drove into the embankment on the left side of the road, causing her car to flip.

Magnuson was not wearing a seatbelt, LSP said. 

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Troopers are awaiting results from a toxicology test, and the crash is still under investigation. 

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