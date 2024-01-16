26°
WBRZ drone footage shows several-car pileup on I-10 westbound between Highland and Pecue
BATON ROUGE - Drone footage obtained by WBRZ showed a multi-car pileup on I-10 between Highland Road and Pecue Lane.
It was unclear if there were any injuries. WBRZ is reaching out to law enforcement for more information.
