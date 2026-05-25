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Seven people injured in Sunday night shooting outside Thibodaux nightclub

2 hours 28 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2026 May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 1:43 PM May 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

THIBODAUX — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left seven people injured outside of a nightclub.

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 10th Street and Narrow Street. Authorities confirmed that seven people sustained gunshot-related injuries during the incident, with all reported injuries considered to be non-life-threatening. 

Officers said several additional injuries were also reported as people attempted to flee the area following the shooting. 

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The investigation remains ongoing.

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