Seven people injured in Sunday night shooting outside Thibodaux nightclub

THIBODAUX — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left seven people injured outside of a nightclub.

According to the department, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 10th Street and Narrow Street. Authorities confirmed that seven people sustained gunshot-related injuries during the incident, with all reported injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

Officers said several additional injuries were also reported as people attempted to flee the area following the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.