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Seven people injured in Sunday night shooting outside Thibodaux nightclub
THIBODAUX — The Thibodaux Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left seven people injured outside of a nightclub.
According to the department, the shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 10th Street and Narrow Street. Authorities confirmed that seven people sustained gunshot-related injuries during the incident, with all reported injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.
Officers said several additional injuries were also reported as people attempted to flee the area following the shooting.
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The investigation remains ongoing.
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