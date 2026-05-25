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14-year-old gives back on Memorial Day by running Lemonade Stand for Heroes in honor of her father
BATON ROUGE — This Memorial Day, a 14-year-old girl is honoring her father, who gave his life in the line of duty, by giving back to those who have also lost a parent.
Taylen Hart runs the Lemonade Stand for Heroes to raise money for the Believe With Me Foundation, an organization that brings Christmas joy to the children of fallen service members.
Hart lost her father, First Sergeant Casey Hart, who was deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. On Mother's Day of 2021, he died from sudden cardiac arrest while in the field.
"I feel so honored to be able to come out and raise money for a foundation that means so much to me," Hart said. "It makes me just feel so happy, like that people come out and they want to help support people like me, because it's such a great cause, and a lot of people don't know about these causes."
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Last year, Hart raised $4,600 that went towards helping bring gifts to 46 children. This year, she hopes to raise $5,000.
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