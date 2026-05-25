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One injured following Monday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE — A female victim was left injured following a Monday morning shooting near Greenwell Springs Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officers said that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Joor Road around 2:33 a.m., leaving a female victim injured.
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Baton Rouge Police are expected to provide an update once more information becomes available.
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