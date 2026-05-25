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One injured following Monday morning shooting on Greenwell Springs Road

2 hours 16 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2026 May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 10:26 AM May 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A female victim was left injured following a Monday morning shooting near Greenwell Springs Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Officers said that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Joor Road around 2:33 a.m., leaving a female victim injured. 

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Baton Rouge Police are expected to provide an update once more information becomes available. 

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