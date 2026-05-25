Longtime Jambalaya Festival Association leader, 'Mr. Jambalaya' passes away

GONZALES - The longtime leader of the Gonzales Jambalaya Festival Association, who is known to many as "Mr. Jambalaya," passed away on Monday.

Wally Taillon was the face of the festival and led the JFA for more than 20 years. The association said Taillon is the reason the festival continues to thrive.

"Many many members were mentored by Wally and gained a lot of insight from his knowledge of all things jambalaya. The JFA was truly his passion and he loved it well," the association posted.

In 2023, Taillon was honored by the Gonzales City Council for his decades of dedication to the community. He competed in the Jambalaya Festival for 15 years, and won twice, before joining the association in 1994.

Jan. 23, 2023, was declared "Wally Paul Taillon Day" in the city.