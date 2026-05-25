1 dead, another injured following Sunday night fatal shooting on Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE — A man is dead following a Sunday night fatal shooting on Hollywood Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Responding officers arrived at the intersection of Beech Street and Douglas Avenue around 8:21 p.m. to find 20-year-old Johnathan Chambers suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was later transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. A female victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Hollywood Street.

Officers said no suspects have been developed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.