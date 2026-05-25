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1 dead, another injured following Sunday night fatal shooting on Hollywood Street

2 hours 17 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2026 May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 11:18 AM May 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man is dead following a Sunday night fatal shooting on Hollywood Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

Responding officers arrived at the intersection of Beech Street and Douglas Avenue around 8:21 p.m. to find 20-year-old Johnathan Chambers suffering from gunshot wounds. 

He was later transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. A female victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of Hollywood Street.

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Officers said no suspects have been developed at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

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