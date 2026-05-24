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Sunday night shooting along Douglas Avenue leaves one in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a shooting Sunday night.
Sources said the shooting happened along Douglas Avenue and Beech Street around 8:30 p.m.
The victim was taken from the scene in an ambulance. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
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No additional information was immediately available.
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