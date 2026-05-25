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Officers wrangle piglet running loose in Slidell hotel

3 hours 8 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, May 25 2026 May 25, 2026 May 25, 2026 3:23 PM May 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - Police officers corralled an abandoned piglet that was running loose inside a Slidell hotel. 

Once Slidell Police officers arrived, the piglet ran outside and hid under a police car before it was taken into custody. 

Police said the piglet had been abandoned at the hotel. 

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The animal was taken to the Slidell Animal Shelter for an evaluation. 

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