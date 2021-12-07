Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Woman fires gun inside beauty store after employee confronts her over stolen wig
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a woman who fired a gun inside a store after she was confronted by staff for shoplifting and then proceeded to rob the business.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the confrontation happened Friday afternoon at a beauty supply store on Airline Highway. The store's owner said he approached the woman after he saw her stealing a wig.
Surveillance video showed the woman rummaging through her purse after he confronted her about the wig. The shoplifter then draws a handgun, fires a shot into the ceiling and points the gun at the owner, who runs toward the back of the store.
The woman is then seen grabbing more wigs before turning to an employee at the front register. The robber fled after the owner, who retrieved his own gun from the back, fired a single shot into the ground.
The department said the woman was last seen driving off in a dark-colored vehicle.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Area Chamber predicts local economy is on its way to...
-
Constable allowed to return to work despite pending criminal charges raises concern...
-
WATCH: Woman fires gun inside beauty store after employee confronts her over...
-
USS KIDD remembers Pearl Harbor, invites public to attend Tuesday observance
-
Woman caught stealing wigs, pulls gun on beauty store employee
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge