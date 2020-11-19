72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: White House coronavirus task force holds news conference

53 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, November 19 2020 Nov 19, 2020 November 19, 2020 3:40 PM November 19, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days