WATCH: Thief takes coffee break in middle of three-hour crime spree

Thursday, October 03 2019
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

SUGAR HILL, GA - A man who went on a three-hour burglary spree decided he wasn’t too busy to take a coffee break in the middle of the crime.

Gwinnett County Police Department says the man burglarized a series of businesses in Sugar Hill, Georgia, in the early morning of Sept. 16. He was captured on surveillance video stealing “computer equipment, televisions, sports memorabilia, and food,” according to police.

In the video, the masked man can be seen packing up a cart full of stolen items before walking over to a coffee machine several times and attempting to get it to work.

The man carries on with the theft after failing to brew a cup for himself but later returns to the machine to steal several coffee pods. The machine itself was left behind.

Police say that the thief may have also attempted to steal a van from the parking lot as well.

