84°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Southern head coach talks preparations for Jags' matchup against Jackson State University
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's football team is entering a home matchup against Jackson State University with a record of 1-3.
Head coach Terrence Graves spoke to the media on Tuesday about the team's preparations for Saturday's game after a bye week following the team's Sept. 13 loss against Fresno State.
The Jags take on the Tigers at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Watch Graves' news conference here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Inaugural Port Allen Rodeo
-
SU Human Jukebox gets ready to face off against JSU Sonic Boom...
-
2une In Previews: Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home hosting grief...
-
Business leaders partner with organization for second-chance hiring forum for former inmates
-
70 for 70: Kitty Kimball made history as first woman on La....
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity