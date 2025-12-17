62°
Crimestoppers ask for assistance in locating man wanted for alleged child sex trafficking
Tangipahoa - Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans is offering a $1,000 reward to help locate a man wanted on charges of alleged sexual assault and promotion of child sex trafficking.
According to authorities, Antonio "Raemone" Lewis Jr. fled Fort Wayne, Indiana, and relocated to Hammond in early 2025.
Lewis has ties to both Tangipahoa and St. Tammany parishes and previously resided on Hinson Road in Hammond, working as a delivery driver for a major retail chain and at a fast food restaurant in the area.
Lewis has a prior federal firearm-related conviction and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245.
