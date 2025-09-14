74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern drops non-conference finale to Fresno State

7 hours 2 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, September 13 2025 Sep 13, 2025 September 13, 2025 6:34 PM September 13, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

FRESNO, California - Fresno State had no trouble with Southern on Saturday night, handling the Jaguars, 56-7 

Ashton Strother played most of the game at quarterback for Southern, going 9-for-14 for 127 yards. Trey Holly scored the only Jaguar touchdown.

Trending News

The Jaguars fall to 1-3 in this season. Terrence Graves’ team has a bye week next week before starting SWAC play against Jackson State at Mumford Stadium on September 27.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days