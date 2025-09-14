Southern drops non-conference finale to Fresno State

FRESNO, California - Fresno State had no trouble with Southern on Saturday night, handling the Jaguars, 56-7

Ashton Strother played most of the game at quarterback for Southern, going 9-for-14 for 127 yards. Trey Holly scored the only Jaguar touchdown.

The Jaguars fall to 1-3 in this season. Terrence Graves’ team has a bye week next week before starting SWAC play against Jackson State at Mumford Stadium on September 27.