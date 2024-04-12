79°
WATCH: Slidell police bodycam footage gives close look at tornado's destructive path
SLIDELL — Communities are still picking up the pieces after Wednesday's severe weather, especially in the aftermath of the EF-2 tornado that struck Slidell.
A recently released bodycam video from the Slidell Police Department gives a better look at just how bad the devastation is. The video, from the perspective of police officer Rodney West, shows an entire building destroyed as emergency services surveyed the storm damage.
West also found a woman trapped in her overturned car with a fallen tree on it. The woman is removed from her car uninjured after St. Tammany Fire Department arrive.
