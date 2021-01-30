53°
WATCH: Man brings massive steer into Petco, tests 'all leashed pets welcome' policy

1 year 10 months 1 week ago Friday, March 22 2019 Mar 22, 2019 March 22, 2019 12:05 PM March 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUSTON, TX - A man decided he'd push Petco's policy allowing all leashed animals inside the store to its absolute limit.

A Facebook video shared by Vincent Browning this week shows him guiding his huge African Watusi, Oliver, into the Houston-area store. The animal appears to take the visit in stride, even knowing to tilt his head so his horns could fit through the sliding doors.

Despite the incredible size of the animal, the pair was welcomed into the store with open arms.

“The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location," Browning said on Facebook. "Our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”

Browning's video has already been viewed more than one million times.

