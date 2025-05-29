88°
WATCH: LSU head coach Jay Johnson discusses upcoming Regional action at Alex Box Stadium
BATON ROUGE- LSU head coach Jay Johnson and his team have high expectations heading into the postseason.
On Thursday, Johnson discussed LSU's upcoming road to Omaha, which begins this weekend in the Baton Rouge Regional.
The Tigers will face the Little Rock Trojans in Alex Box Stadium on Friday at 2:00 p.m.
