Hammond community home workers sentenced for abusing disabled resident on video

HAMMOND — Two former employees of a Medicaid-funded community home in Hammond for people with disabilities pleaded guilty and were sentenced for abusing a resident and recording the assault.

Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that the two women, who worked at the Camellia Drive Community Home, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the incident.

Alexis Calvreyona Brown, 27, of Hammond, repeatedly struck a disabled resident in her care. Alexis Nicole George, 23, of Ponchatoula, failed to intervene, encouraged the abuse, recorded the assault on her cellphone and posted the video to Instagram instead of reporting it.

The AG's office said the video ultimately led to the investigation, arrests, guilty pleas and sentences of both women.

Brown pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to the infirm. George pleaded guilty to one felony count of cruelty to the infirm, one misdemeanor count of abuse of persons with infirmities through electronic means and one misdemeanor count of abuse and neglect of adults.

On July 7, they were each sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections, with all but one year suspended, credit for time served and five years of active supervised probation upon release.

"The people entrusted to care for our most vulnerable citizens have a duty to protect them, not abuse them. We will continue to investigate these crimes and hold those responsible accountable," Murrill said.