77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson previews road test against Auburn

2 hours 10 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 2:36 PM April 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers will head on the road this weekend for a Top 10 matchup against the Auburn Tigers.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson reflected on Tuesday night's rally at Nicholls, saying there is a lot for the team to learn from after the 5-3 victory over the Colonels. 

Johnson also turned his attention to the team's next SEC hurdle, calling Auburn an Omaha-caliber team.

Trending News

The Tigers are riding a nine-game winning streak and will look to extend it on Friday against Auburn, with a first pitch set for 6 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days