WATCH: Loud bangs heard during large fire in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday

1 hour 45 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, March 19 2025 Mar 19, 2025 March 19, 2025 8:31 AM March 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LOTTIE - Firefighters could hear loud bangs as they responded to a large fire in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday. 

The fire happened on Cane Break Road in Lottie Tuesday, Pointe Coupee Fire District 4 said. Firefighters said there was a delayed response from their district due to the house being vacant and at the end of a dead-end road. 

By the time crews arrived, most of the structure collapsed. 

Video from the scene showed the fire and captured loud bangs coming from the site. It was unclear what those bangs were. 

Officials said no one was injured.

