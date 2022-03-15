WATCH: Lawmakers question former State Police leaders over Ronald Greene cover-up

BATON ROUGE - A legislative committee established to investigate wrongdoing at Louisiana State Police is expected to question two of the agency's former leaders on Tuesday.

Among those slated to testify at the State Capitol Tuesday are former State Police superintendents Michael Edmonson and Kevin Reeves, the latter of whom was in charge of the agency in 2019 when Ronald Greene died in police custody and resigned in 2020 amid several controversies at State Police.

The bipartisan committee questioned Reeves at length about the investigation. Reeves maintained there were no efforts to cover up Greene's death but said he was unfamiliar with several aspects of the internal investigation at State Police.

Greene, a Black man, died in May 2019 after leading troopers on a high-speed chase in the Monroe area. The agency initially told Greene's family he died from injuries he sustained in a crash, but body camera video showed he was alive and pleading with officers when they pulled him from his vehicle. The video, which wasn't seen by the public until it leaked two years later, showed troopers beating, tasing and dragging Greene by his legs.

An ongoing federal investigation will determine whether any of the troopers involved will face charges.