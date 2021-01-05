WATCH: Kindhearted FedEx driver picks up trash on stranger's porch

47°
ST. ROSE - A FedEx driver went above and beyond for someone on their delivery route.
Sherry Fontenot shared video of the delivery driver's small act of kindness Tuesday. Fontentot, who lives in St. Charles Parish, captured the whole thing via the Ring camera on her front porch.
Fontenot explained that she hadn't retrieved the trash can from the road yet, and trash had piled up on their front porch after Christmas.
"This guy not only brought my trash can up but threw out my trash including the diapers!!! Who does that?!?!?" she said on Facebook.
While the helpful driver remains unidentified, Fontenot said she just wanted to give him a little recognition for his generosity.
