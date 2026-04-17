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WATCH: Gov. Jeff Landry announces maritime and energy developments coming to state

1 hour 4 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 11:52 AM April 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE CHASSE — Gov. Jeff Landry will make a "major" announcement regarding new developments for Louisiana's maritime and energy industry. 

Landry's office said the announcement will "highlight new developments tied to Louisiana-based manufacturing, workforce growth, and long-term infrastructure supporting global energy operations."

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