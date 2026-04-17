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WATCH: Gov. Jeff Landry announces maritime and energy developments coming to state
BELLE CHASSE — Gov. Jeff Landry will make a "major" announcement regarding new developments for Louisiana's maritime and energy industry.
Landry's office said the announcement will "highlight new developments tied to Louisiana-based manufacturing, workforce growth, and long-term infrastructure supporting global energy operations."
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