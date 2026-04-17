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LPSO: 4 men, including 2 from out of state, arrested for indecent behavior, computer-aided solicitation
LIVINGSTON — Four men were arrested by Livingston Parish deputies on indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a minor charges.
The four men were each charged with one count each of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
Two of the men were from outside of Louisiana — Marvin Blackburn from Jackson, Ohio, and Curtis Wimer from Waynesboro, Virginia. The other two men were from Louisiana — Marrero's Dain Duffy and St. Landry's Jason Benoit.
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"These individuals were using online tactics to prey on innocent children," Sheriff Jason Ard said Friday. "To be clear, these men - not from Livingston Parish - were attempting to engage in sexual acts with our Livingston Parish minors."
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