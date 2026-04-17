84°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound reopens near Sorrento after 18-wheeler fire
SORRENTO — I-10 westbound near the Sorrento exit was closed Friday due to an 18-wheeler fire.
The fire, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m., caused major delays, with congestion backed up to around Airline Highway.
By 12:55 p.m., the roadway reopened.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump and Iranian foreign minister say Strait of Hormuz is fully open
-
Brian Kelly makes first television appearance since being ousted as LSU head...
-
2une In Previews: Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday
-
LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using...
-
Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night