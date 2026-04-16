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Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away
BATON ROUGE - Funeral arrangements are pending for Baton Rouge Police Lieutenant Duke Staples, who passed away during cancer treatment.
Staples was hired at BRPD in August 1996. He worked as an officer and supervisor in the Uniform Patrol Division and the Second District Evening Shift throughout his nearly 30-year career.
"Lt. Staples was known for his sense of humor, his big heart, and that he never missed a hunting season. Lt. Staples often cooked meals for his squads with the fruits of his hunting and fishing trips, especially on Sundays and invited others to join in," the department said.
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BRPD said Staples passed away due to complications from a surgery related to his cancer. He is survived by his wife and sons.
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