One killed in Iberville Parish crash with log truck, sources say

GROSSE TETE - One person was killed in a crash with a log truck along an Iberville Parish highway on Thursday, officials said.

Sources told WBRZ that a driver crashed head-on into a log truck along La. Highway 77, just north of Horseshoe Bend Road, around 11:15 a.m.

The driver of the car died at the scene, and the driver of the truck was injured and taken to a hospital, sources confirmed.

Officials on the scene said the log truck caught fire after the crash. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before it caught fire, and firefighters put out the fire before it spread.

The road is shutdown while law enforcement investigates.

State Police is leading the investigation.