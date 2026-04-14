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As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against Clemson

55 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2026 Apr 14, 2026 April 14, 2026 11:20 AM April 14, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU football's Lane Kiffin is continuing to prepare the Tigers in spring practice ahead of his debut as head coach in September.

LSU football is in the middle of its fourth week of spring training ahead of the 2026-27 season. The Tigers, under the former Ole Miss head coach's leadership, will debut in Death Valley on Sept. 5 against Clemson.

According to ESPN's SP+ rankings, LSU is ranked No. 10 in the nation as of March 27. 

Watch Kiffin's news conference here: 

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