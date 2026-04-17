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2une In Previews: Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday

2 hours 37 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 6:28 AM April 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Love the Boot Week, Louisiana's largest litter removal and beautification effort, starts Saturday.

In 2025, more than 26,000 individuals volunteered a total of more than 81,000 hours at over 1,400 events. They removed a record 514 tons of litter in all 64 parishes.

The week-long initiative runs from April 18 to 26.

To celebrate the launch of Love the Book Week, 2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and other state officials on Friday about what makes the community event so important for maintaining the state's natural beauty.

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Everyone has the opportunity to help keep Louisiana beautiful. You can find a cleanup event near you here.

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