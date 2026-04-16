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Brian Kelly makes first television appearance since being ousted as LSU head football coach

2 hours 50 minutes ago Thursday, April 16 2026 Apr 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 8:52 AM April 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ, USA Today
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Earlier this week, Brian Kelly made his first television appearance since he was ousted as the LSU Tigers' head football coach. 

Kelly, who was fired by LSU in October 2025 after three full seasons coaching the Tigers, appeared on CBS Sports' "Inside College Football" on Wednesday. 

Kelly joined the panel as an analyst discussing the upcoming NFL Draft, sharing insights into top prospects like Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Jeremiyah Love, a running back from Notre Dame, where Kelly coached before LSU.

On the same day as his CBS Sports debut, USA Today published an interview with the former LSU figurehead, during which he said he believes he is meant to be a coach. He still contracts his services out to multiple schools as a coaching consultant, he told USA Today. 

When asked what advice he'd give his successor, Kelly replied simply: "Lane (Kiffin) doesn’t need advice."

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"I don’t think he needs any advice. I think you just continue to be who you are. I think that's all you can be. People are going to judge you based upon what they think, anyways," Kelly said. "So, just be Lane Kiffin."

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