WATCH: Deputies on scene after bear sighting in Erwinville area

2 hours 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, June 13 2025 Jun 13, 2025 June 13, 2025 3:42 PM June 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ERWINVILLE - Deputies warned the public of a bear sighting within the Erwinville area Friday.

Video shared by the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office showed a bear around Maple Street and Erwin Avenue.

Deputies advise people to stay indoors, keep pets secured and avoid the area.

Image, video credit to WBRSO.

