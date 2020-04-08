83°
WATCH: Burglar attempting to crawl through window in bathrobe gets himself stuck
NEW YORK- Police are asking for help identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on camera attempting to crawl through a kitchen window in a bathrobe.
The Town of Ramapo Police Department in Suffern, New York posted the footage to their Facebook page Monday.
The video shows the burglar wearing a bathrobe and repeatedly attempting to pull himself through the open window. The suspect grabs the kitchen sink at one point to push himself forward before eventually making his way in.
Police said the burglary occurred in the early hours of Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.
