WATCH: Brian Kelly breaks down preparations No. 10 Tigers are taking ahead of Vanderbilt game

2 hours 6 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, October 13 2025 Oct 13, 2025 October 13, 2025 11:56 AM October 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers are heading on the road again this weekend to face the Vanderbilt Commodores after a 20-10 Homecoming win over South Carolina. 

Brian Kelly spoke about the team's preparations for the Nashville, Tennessee, game during a Monday news conference. 

LSU, now ranked No. 10 after the win over the Gamecocks, will play Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The game will air on WBRZ Channel 2. 

Watch Kelly's news conference here: 

