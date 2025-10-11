FINAL: No. 11 LSU beats South Carolina 20-10

BATON ROUGE - No. 11 LSU beat South Carolina 20-10 in a game where both offenses struggled throughout.

The LSU Tigers struck first against the South Carolina Gamecocks, thanks to a big play by the defense.

On the Gamecocks' first snap from scrimmage, LSU defensive end Patrick Payton recovered a fumble, setting up the Tigers deep in South Carolina territory. However, the offense was limited to a field goal, giving LSU an early 3-0 lead.

On the ensuing drive, LSU marched all the way to the South Carolina 1-yard line, but running back Ju’Juan Johnson fumbled on a rush attempt. The Gamecocks recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.

The Gamecocks wasted no time capitalizing, as running back Matt Fuller broke free for a 72-yard touchdown run, giving South Carolina a 7–3 lead with under a minute to play in the first quarter.

The Tigers answered right back with a six-play, 72-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to tight end Trey'Dez Green, giving LSU a 10–7 lead early in the second quarter.

With under five minutes left in the half, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers was intercepted on a deep pass by LSU safety Tamarcus Cooley at the Tigers’ 20-yard line.

LSU gave it right back just before the two-minute timeout, as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was intercepted by South Carolina linebacker DQ Smith.

The Tigers took their 10-7 lead to halftime.

South Carolina opened the second half with a 47-yard field goal, tying the game at 10–10.

LSU responded quickly, as wide receiver Kyle Parker hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass to reclaim the lead, 17–10.

Late in the third quarter, the Tigers were threatening again, but Nussmeier was intercepted at the Gamecocks’ 1-yard line, halting the drive.

With less than two minutes in the fourth quarter, Damian Ramos made a 22-yard field goal that made it 20-10.