72°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Bluff Middle School hooper drains half-court shot, leading to overtime win
PRAIRIEVILLE - It was overtime heroics for Marley Gatlin on Tuesday night at Galvez Middle School as she drained a near three-quarter court shot for her Bluff Middle School Bears team.
In the second overtime period of the Ascension Parish Championship Tournament game against Central Middle in Gonzales Gatlin heaved up a shot from her own three point line and hit nothing but net to tie the game at 25 and force another overtime period.
Gatlin's Bears would eventually win in a fourth overtime as they beat the Mustangs 30-29 to stay alive in the tournament.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bluff Middle School hooper drains half-court shot, leading to overtime win
-
Even after intense pushback, EBR Planning Commission reverses course, approves Zachary subdivision
-
School under fire for renaming MLK Day will 'review' how it celebrates...
-
Louisiana officials launch new task force to tackle state's litter problem
-
Attorney: Hard drives missing from home of Dennis and Cynthia Perkins years...