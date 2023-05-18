WATCH: Belligerent mom curses out cameras as she's arrested in shooting that left 2 children hurt

BATON ROUGE - A woman facing criminal charges after two small children were shot while in her care made obscene gestures and cursed out reporters as she was taken to jail.

Desiree Felder, 26, was arrested Thursday morning, days after police first learned about the accidental shooting on La Margie Drive. Police said she did not immediately report what happened to law enforcement.

According to Cpl. Saundra Watts with BRPD, police were called to a hospital Monday over reports of two children with gunshot wounds. Investigators determined the boys, ages 3 and 6, were at Felder's home when one of them got hold of an "assault style" weapon and began shooting, injuring both children.

One of the victims is Felder's son and the other is her nephew. Both children are expected to survive.

WBRZ was there as Felder was escorted to a jail transport late Thursday morning. Upon seeing the cameras, Felder raised her middle fingers and began hurling expletives at members of the media.

"I hope your momma dies," Felder responded when asked if she had anything to say about her arrest.

Felder is being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail for second-degree cruelty to juveniles and obstruction of justice.